Honolulu Fire Department rescues injured hiker from Lanikai Pill Box trail

It took as many as 16 Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) first responders to rescue an injured hiker this evening from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

HFD said it dispatched five units carrying 16 personnel after receiving an emergency call at 5:32 p.m. regarding injuries to a 45-year-old female hiker.

The first units ascended the trail by foot. HFD personnel also escorted the patient’s husband to the trailhead.

The rescue team reached the woman at 5:53 p.m. They treated the woman for an ankle injury and then rallied with Air 3 . The woman was flown in a rescue sling to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.

Emergency Medical Services took over the woman’s care after she landed about 6:24 p.m.

No injuries to HFD personnel were reported.

HFD reminds hikers to follow these safety tips:

>>Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your

battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external back-up

battery.

>> Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

>> Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

>>Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.