Fire chars abandoned house in Aiea for 2nd time in 2 years

For the second time in less than two years, Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned house in Aiea this morning.

Nine units with more than 30 firefighters responded to the building fire at 98-215 Hekaha St. just before 4:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the structure engulfed in flames, the fire department said. HFD brought the fire under control at 4:46 a.m. and extinguished it within 30 minutes.

No was injured and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is the second time the home caught fire in two years.

After the previous fire occurred on Jan. 18, 2020, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to the property owners in August of that year to demolish the structure and remove all debris.

The city conducted an inspection of the property this past September which revealed the structure had not been demolished.