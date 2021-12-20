Hawaii sees 840 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 93,586

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 840 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 93,586 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,072.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 796 fatalities on Oahu, 147 on Hawaii island, 103 on Maui, 14 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 803,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 50.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 742 new cases on Oahu, 26 on Hawaii island, 42 on Maui, 21 on Kauai, one on Molokai, three on Lanai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 64,290 on Oahu, 12,058 on Hawaii island, 10,379 on Maui, 3,376 on Kauai, 259 on Molokai and 148 on Lanai. There are also 3,076 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 4,986 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 749.

By island, Oahu has 4,296 active cases, the Big Island has 239, Kauai has 158, Maui has 275, Molokai has 15 and Lanai has three.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 507 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.4%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,470,027 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 16,648 from Friday. Health officials say that 73.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.8% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,173 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,143 hospitalizations within the state, 3,950 have been on Oahu, 620 on Maui, 454 on the Big Island, 104 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.