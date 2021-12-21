Oahu firecracker permit deadline arrives

Today is the last day for Oahu residents to get a firecracker permit for New Year’s Eve. The deadline to apply online is 11:59 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department is reminding the public that permits are only available for purchase online at its website, and not at Satellite City Halls.

To access the e-permit application, go to fire.honolulu.gov and click on the “Fire Code” tab on the top of the website followed by the “Firecrackers” tab and the “Purchase a Firecracker Permit” button. Online applications can be accessed through the “Application” link at the top of the next page.

Permits are nonrefundable and do not guarantee firecrackers will be available for purchase.

Permits can be picked up with a valid photo ID at designated Satellite City Hall locations between Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, except weekends and holidays.

Firecrackers can be purchased from licensed retailers no earlier than five days prior to use. Sales are permitted from Dec. 26 to midnight on Dec. 31.

Licensed retailers shall have their retail licenses prominently displayed in public view at the location for which the license is issued.

Firecrackers may be ignited from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Aerial fireworks are illegal in Hawaii unless HFD’s fire chief issues a display permit.

More information, instructions and frequently asked questions are on the fire department’s webpage.