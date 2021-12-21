Flood advisory issued for Big Island, brown water warning for Maui

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 4:30 p.m. today for Hawaii island, but may extend the advisory if flooding continues.

Residents and visitors to the island can expect minor flooding on roads, in poor drainage areas and in streams.

The Weather Service warns people to stay away from streams, drainage dithces and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

At 1:19 p.m., radar data showed heavy rain over the Kona Coast and interior of the island, falling at 1 to 1.5 inches an hour.

Milolii and Puuanahulu were among the hardest hit regions, with more showers developing upslope of Saddle Road Junction.

Areas that will be impacted by the inclement weather include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Honalo, Holualoa, Kainaliu, Kiealakekua, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Honaunau, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kalaoa, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kona International Airport, Waikii, Waikoloa Beach and Mauna Lani.

Separately, the state Department of Health issued an island-wide brown water advisory for Maui due to heavy rain that resulted in stormwater runoff into coastal waters.

The public should stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewers, manholes, pesticides, animal feces, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be affected, but if the water is brown, DOH says to stay out.