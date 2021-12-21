comscore Hawaii sees 707 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 94,293 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii sees 707 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 94,293

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:05 am
  • 2021 May 11 - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered during a vaccination clinic at Papakolea Community Center on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Honolulu. The clinic was put on by Kaiser Permanente, and over 1 million vaccination doses have already been administered in the state of Hawaii as of Tuesday.

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 707 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 94.293 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,072.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 804,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 50.8 million.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

