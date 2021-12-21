Hawaii sees 707 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 94,293

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 707 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 94.293 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,072.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 804,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 50.8 million.

