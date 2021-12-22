New Don Quijote store to open in Kapolei

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Pan Pacific International Holdings, which operates Don Quijote, Marukai Wholesale Mart and Times Supermarket in Hawaii, announced today that it will open a new Don Quijote store in Kapolei.
The store, to be located at 500 Kamokila Blvd., will be the fourth for Don Quijote USA Co. Ltd., the group company of PPIH.
The company will provide details about the upcoming location, including its opening date, in a future announcement.
PPIH also operates stores in California such as Tokyo Central and Marukai Market. In Singapore and Hong Kong, it operates DON DON DONKI, a “Japan Brand Specialty Store” that promotes Japanese food and culture.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.