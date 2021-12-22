New Don Quijote store to open in Kapolei

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Pan Pacific International Holdings, which operates Don Quijote, Marukai Wholesale Mart and Times Supermarket in Hawaii, announced today that it will open a new Don Quijote store in Kapolei.

The store, to be located at 500 Kamokila Blvd., will be the fourth for Don Quijote USA Co. Ltd., the group company of PPIH.

The company will provide details about the upcoming location, including its opening date, in a future announcement.

PPIH also operates stores in California such as Tokyo Central and Marukai Market. In Singapore and Hong Kong, it operates DON DON DONKI, a “Japan Brand Specialty Store” that promotes Japanese food and culture.