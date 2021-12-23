Honolulu police officer arrested on suspicion of assault in accidental shooting

A 26-year-old off-duty Honolulu police officer was arrested in an investigation involving the assault of a man who sustained injuries in an accidental shooting in East Honolulu early today.

Police responded to a report of “an accidental discharge of a firearm” on Halemaumau Street at about 12:55 a.m., according to a police spokeswoman.

EMS treated a 38-year-old man who sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arm and abdomen from a single round. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A police arrest log identified the officer as Justin M. Nakakuni, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree assault. He was released pending investigation at about 5:15 a.m.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the reported accidental discharge of the firearm were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

Nakakuni has two years of service with the Honolulu Police Department and is assigned to District 5, a police spokeswoman said.