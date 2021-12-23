comscore WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi urges Oahu residents to take precautions over the holidays amid COVID-19 surge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi urges Oahu residents to take precautions over the holidays amid COVID-19 surge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 am

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at this morning to urge Oahu residents to take precautions over the holidays amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

State health officials today reported 1,511 new confirmed and probable infections statewide.

