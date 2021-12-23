South Florida beats Hawaii in consolation round at Diamond Head Classic

Javon Greene scored 18 points to help South Florida defeat Hawaii, 76-69, in tonight’s consolation round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.
A crowd of 1,652 in SimpliFi Arena saw Justus Jackson, a freshman who signed and then joined the Rainbow Warriors on Tuesday, spark a 7-0 surge for a 49-48 lead. After the Bulls tied it at 51, Corey Walker made back-to-back steals leading to dunks and a definitive shift in momentum.
Noel Coleman led the ’Bows with 22 points.
