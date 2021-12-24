Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, sets new record with 1,828 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii today recorded a new single-day record of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with more than 1,800 cases.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 1,828 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,078 fatalities and 98,593 cases. Today’s number of new infections breaks the previous record of 1,678 on Aug. 29, which included a reporting backlog.

The latest death was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 796 fatalities on Oahu, 151 on Hawaii island, 104 on Maui, 15 on Kauai one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 809,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 51.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,547 new cases on Oahu, 91 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 67 on Kauai, five on Molokai and 20 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 68,643 on Oahu, 12,245 on Hawaii island, 10,657 on Maui, 3,489 on Kauai, 266 on Molokai and 154 on Lanai. There are also 3,139 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,433 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,621.

By island, Oahu has 8,342 active cases, the Big Island has 370, Kauai has 241, Maui has 450, Molokai has 21 and Lanai has nine.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 914 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 11.3%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,505,606 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 5,794 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 73.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.3% have received at least one dose.

In a tweet today, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said there were 81 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide of which 33 were vaccinated.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,212 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,182 hospitalizations within the state, 3,977 have been on Oahu, 627 on Maui, 455 on the Big Island, 107 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.