Hawaii basketball team pulls out of Christmas Day game due to COVID-19 issues

Citing health and safetey concerns, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will not be participating in Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

COVID-19 infections and injuries leave the Rainbow Warriors with an insufficient number of available players for the seventh-place game. Tip-off was scheduled for 10:30 a.m for the nationally televised game.

The Warriors entered Thursday’s consolation game with three players out with injuries and a fourth, center Mate Colima, in the health/safety protocol.