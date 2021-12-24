comscore Hawaii basketball team pulls out of Christmas Day game due to COVID-19 issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Hawaii basketball team pulls out of Christmas Day game due to COVID-19 issues

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:18 pm
  • George F. Lee / Sept. 29 University of Hawaii Warrior basketball coach Eran Ganot on the court during practice at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Sept. 29. UH announced that the team would not participate in Saturday’s Diamond Head Classic game against Northern Iowa.

    George F. Lee / Sept. 29

    University of Hawaii Warrior basketball coach Eran Ganot on the court during practice at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Sept. 29. UH announced that the team would not participate in Saturday’s Diamond Head Classic game against Northern Iowa.

Citing health and safetey concerns, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will not be participating in Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

COVID-19 infections and injuries leave the Rainbow Warriors with an insufficient number of available players for the seventh-place game. Tip-off was scheduled for 10:30 a.m for the nationally televised game.

The Warriors entered Thursday’s consolation game with three players out with injuries and a fourth, center Mate Colima, in the health/safety protocol.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Uber driver charged with raping passenger during Vegas ride

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up