Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,591 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,591 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,082 fatalities and 100,184 cases.

Three of the latest deaths were recorded on Kauai, with another reported on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 797 fatalities on Oahu, 151 on Hawaii island, 104 on Maui, 18 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 816,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 52 million.

>> RELATED: Hawaii sees new single-day record of 1,828 COVID cases since start of pandemic

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,310 new cases on Oahu, 77 on Hawaii island, 131 on Maui, 40 on Kauai, eight on Molokai, two on Lanai, and 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 69,953 on Oahu, 12,322 on Hawaii island, 10,788 on Maui, 3,529 on Kauai, 274 on Molokai, and 156 on Lanai. There are also 3,162 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 10,821 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,388.

By island, Oahu has 9,514 active cases, the Big Island has 433, Kauai has 268, Maui has 573, Molokai has 22, and Lanai has 11.

The state’s 7-day average test positivity rate is 10%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 1,015 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 12.3%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,505,606 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 5,794 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 73.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.3% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,218 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,188 hospitalizations within the state, 3,982 have been on Oahu, 628 on Maui, 455 on the Big Island, 107 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

A total of 78 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of today, of which 27 were vaccinated, according to a tweet from Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.