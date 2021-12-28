Possible Kalapana drowning victim recently moved to Hawaii from Alaska

A man who possibly drowned in Kalapana on Christmas Day has been identified as Oscar Odom of Puna.

The 41-year-old man recently moved to Puna from Alaska, police said.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Hawaii County police responded to a report of a swimmer in distress along the Kalapana coastline.

Hawaii Fire Department rescue personnel pulled the man from the ocean and started CPR along with county lifeguards, but they were unable to resuscitate Odom.

Police are investigating and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 808-935-3311.