Unattended welding project cause of Makawao warehouse fire

The Maui Fire Department concluded that a warehouse fire Tuesday in Makawao was accidental.
The fire had been caused by metals that had been heated during a welding project and left unattended, said Chris Stankis, MFD acting information officer.
The blaze caused an estimated $6,500 damage to the structure and $3,000 to its contents.
The structure is described as a small, single-story warehouse on Pau Hana Road.
A 79-year-old man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released.
The warehouse fire was called in at 11:15 a.m. Four MFD units responded, extinguished the blaze and concluded operations at 12:51 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.