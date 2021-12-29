Unattended welding project cause of Makawao warehouse fire

The Maui Fire Department concluded that a warehouse fire Tuesday in Makawao was accidental.

The fire had been caused by metals that had been heated during a welding project and left unattended, said Chris Stankis, MFD acting information officer.

The blaze caused an estimated $6,500 damage to the structure and $3,000 to its contents.

The structure is described as a small, single-story warehouse on Pau Hana Road.

A 79-year-old man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released.

The warehouse fire was called in at 11:15 a.m. Four MFD units responded, extinguished the blaze and concluded operations at 12:51 p.m.