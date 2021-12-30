Japanese airline aims to provide fresh produce for travelers

TOKYO >> All Nippon Airways began a second trial run of a program to provide ultra-fresh fruits and vegetables from across Japan to travelers at Haneda Airport, while also making better use of empty cargo space on their planes.

From Nov. 26-30, strawberries, kiwis, shiitake mushrooms and about seven other types of produce were sold at shops over the five-day trial.

On the launch day, shortly before noon, shiitake mushrooms harvested that morning in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, were unloaded from an ANA plane that arrived at Haneda Airport. Throughout the day, more ANA flights touched down on the tarmac, ferrying more fresh produce, including strawberries and kiwis from Kagawa prefecture and onion sprouts from Yamaguchi prefecture.

Just on that first day, five varieties of produce had been harvested and delivered.

The products were sold at two locations in an airport terminal.

The idea was proposed by an ANA employee whose parents are farmers. Last month’s trial followed one in October, and if the trials are deemed a success, the airline might set up a permanent business at the airport.

“We want to create new value at airports as somewhere people can buy fresh food from all over the nation,” an ANA official said.