Hawaii reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,290 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,290 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,090 fatalities and 112,932 cases.

Four of the deaths were on Oahu and one was on Maui. No further information was released regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 803 fatalities on Oahu, 152 on Hawaii island, 105 on Maui, 18 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 824,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 54 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,514 new cases on Oahu, 317 on Maui, 256 on Hawaii island, 127 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai, two on Lanai, and 64 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s infection count reflects cases reported to the state on Wednesday.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 21,128 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,302.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,273 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.