75-year-old Hilo man falls to his death within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

A 75-year-old Hilo man fell to his death in a closed area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park late Sunday night, park officials said today.

National Park Service rangers and Hawaii County firefighters searched for the man in the dark after family members reported him missing at about 12:15 this morning.

The body was located about 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uekahuna viewing area at the summit of Kilauea volcano. Park rangers, helped by helicopter, recovered the body at about 8 a.m.

An investigation is underway, officials said, and no additional details were available Monday night.

Identification of the victim is pending further notification of family.