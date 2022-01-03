Hawaii eliminates Safe Travels health questionnaire, reduces COVID quarantine for visitors to align with CDC guidelines

Hawaii’s Safe Travels quarantine guidelines for visitors change today to align with the state Department of Health’s new requirements.

The mandatory quarantine period has been reduced from 10 to five days for domestic U.S. travelers, according to a notice from John Monahan, president and CEO of the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau.

For travelers currently on 10-day quarantine, this means those who have hit their 5-day mark today or later will be released from quarantine. If today is the traveler’s fifth day of quarantine, for example, they will be released from quarantine on Tuesday.

Hawaii’s Health Department announced these changes to its isolation and quarantine guidelines last Wednesday, saying that they were doing so to align with current recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For travelers arriving without proof of full vaccination, which currently does not require boosters, the quarantine period is now five days.

HVCB said day one is counted as the day of arrival. For example, someone who arrives today must quarantine through this Friday, and can be released this Saturday.

Travelers who are COVID-19 positive will also need to isolate for at least five days or until symptoms or gone, and continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation.

If, however, the traveler is still symptomatic on day five, he or she is advised to seek medical attention and quarantine until a COVID-19 test can be taken.

If the test is positive, they must isolate in place for an additional five days.

Also, effective Tuesday, HVCB said the completion of a health questionnaire prior to departure will no longer be required.

Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases are currently surging, with a record high average positivity rate of 16.7% today, according to Health Department statistics. On Oahu, or Honolulu County, the average positivity rate today reached a record high of 19.1%.