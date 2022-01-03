Kapolei shipping container fire under investigation

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a shipping container fire in Kapolei Sunday.

Eight units with more than 20 firefighters responded to the blaze at 91-080 Hanua Street just after 4:40 pm., the fire department said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control at 5:03 p.m. and extinguished it at 5:21 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.