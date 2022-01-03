Officer seriously injured when he is struck by SUV while directing traffic in Kalihi

A Honolulu police officer was seriously injured after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while directing traffic in Kalihi Sunday.
The crash involving a Nissan SUV driven by a 23-year-old woman occurred in the 1300 block of North King St. just before 5:45 a.m.
The police officer was taken in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.
Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.
