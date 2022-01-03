comscore Oahu Interscholastic Association announces fans not allowed at sporting events until further notice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu Interscholastic Association announces fans not allowed at sporting events until further notice

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:48 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Masked fans were seen in the stands during the first half of an OIA football game between Castle and Moanalua in Kaneohe.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association announced today that due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases on Oahu, spectators will not be allowed at any upcoming sporting events until further notice.

Refunds will be offered for tickets already purchased.

Fully-vaccinated fans were allowed to attend OIA sporting events for the first time in mid-October since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Mask wearing is required for all athletes and coaches actively participating in events except for student-athletes participating in wrestling, paddling and swimming and diving. They are required to wear masks when not active participating.

The regular season in OIA girls basketball and OIA boys and girls soccer has already begun. The OIA boys basketball season begins later this week.

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,044 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today with 202 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Oahu currently has 22,368 active cases.

