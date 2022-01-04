Hawaii sees 1,592 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 123,456

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 1,592 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 123,456cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,094.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 820,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 53.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,231 new cases on Oahu, 120 on Hawaii island, 87 on Maui, 42 on Kauai, nine on Molokai, 11 on Lanai and 92 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 88,061 on Oahu, 14,029 on Hawaii island, 12,803 on Maui, 4,341 on Kauai, 400 on Molokai and 196 on Lanai. There are also 3,626 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 28,147 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 833.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,296 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today.

