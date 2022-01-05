Chick-fil-A announces the four Hawaii locations opening this year or in early 2023

Chick-fil-A has announced the locations of four restaurants slated to open in Hawaii this year or early next year.

The Maui restaurant is slated to open in the middle of this year, while the three locations on Oahu are slated to open the latter part of this year.

The four locations include:

>> Chick-fil-A on Maui, 100 Hookele St. in Kahului, slated to open in mid-2022. To be operated by Sean Whaley who previously managed a shaved ice truck and most recently owned and operated a delicatessen in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

>> Chick-fil-A at Ala Moana Center, 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. in Honolulu, slated to open in late 2022. To be operated by Kurt Milne from Roswell, Ga. He was a punter on the University of Hawaii’s football team and lived on Oahu for nearly two decades.

>> Chick-fil-A in Makiki, 1050 S. Beretania St. in Honolulu, slated to open in late 2022. To be operated by Zane Dydasco who is a Kamehameha Schools graduate. He served in the United States Air Force and previously worked at two Chick-fil-A locations in Las Vegas.

>> Chick-fil-A in Kapolei, Kapolei and Kualakai parkways, slated to open in late 2022 or early 2023. To be operated by Spencer Goo who is a Kahuku High School graduate. He previously worked at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Utah.

The long-anticipated Chick-fil-A restaurants, popular for their fried chicken sandwiches and lemonade, have been in the works since at least 2018, when the Atlanta-based chain first announced online that it was coming to Hawaii with a yet-to-be announced location on Oahu.

Last summer, the company held a blessing ceremony at Pu‘unene Shopping Center in Kahului, Maui for a new, free-standing restaurant. Each new restaurant is expected to create about 80 to 120 jobs for their local communities.

“We admire Hawaii’s caring culture, sense of community and the warm spirit of its people,” said the company in its Chicken Wire news report. “To support the local communities, and in celebration of each new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will distribute funds to local partners around the islands.”

Chick-fil-A said additionally, through its Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, its restaurants will donate surplus food to local shelters and charities. Also, that it is committed to working with local suppliers to source — when possible — from the islands to support local agriculture.

“We look forward to identifying local organizations to partner with for this initiative,” said the company in a news release.

The chain typically closes on Sundays to align with founder S. Truett Cathy’s Christian faith. According to the website, Cathy decided to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Ga. to allow employees to a day of rest and worship.