Hawaii sees 2,611 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 126,067

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 2,611 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 126,067 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,094.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 825,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 56.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 1,934 new cases on Oahu, 156 on Hawaii island, 303 on Maui, 111 on Kauai, 33 on Molokai, 18 on Lanai and 56 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 89,995 on Oahu, 14,185 on Hawaii island, 13,106 on Maui, 4,452 on Kauai, 433 on Molokai and 214 on Lanai. There are also 3,682 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 29,607 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,460.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,313 have required hospitalizations, with 17 new hospitalizations reported today.

In a tweet today, Lt. Gov. Josh Green put the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide at 201, with 81 of them having been vaccinated.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.