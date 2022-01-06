‘Lucky SOB’ Dwayne Johnson has 3 films in Netflix’s top 10

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is happy to be “one lucky son of a b—-.”

The hunky Hollywood heavyweight is celebrating his latest cinematic achievement, making history as the only actor to have three movies in Netflix’s top 10.

The “Scorpion King” breakout took a break from his workout for a second to share the good news with his 287 million Instagram followers early Wednesday.

He explained that the streaming giant had contacted him to inform him that currently, the “top three movies in the world belong to me.”

Johnson went on to explain that “Red Notice” still sits at number one on the global ranking, and thanked fans for making the recently released action flick “the biggest movie of all time for Netflix.”

The second is the “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw,” which he noted had “the highest audience score of all time for…any ‘Fast and Furious’ movie.”

The third movie, which he described as called a “very special family movie,” is 2012′s “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.”

“I’m a lucky son of a b—-,” the former wrestling superstar added, admitting, “it’s because of all of you that any of this is possible.”

“I’m privileged to deliver the goods for you,” Johnson said, before signing off by blowing the camera a kiss.

Johnson’s mention of “Hobbs and Shaw” can be seen as a true kiss-off to his “Fast 5″ co-star Vin Diesel. The two multiracial, muscle-clad box office superstars have bad blood between them.

Last November, Diesel — who has been with the multibillion-dollar-grossing franchise since its beginning in 2001 — posted an Instagram message to his “little brother Dwayne” (who stands some 5 inches taller than him), publicly hoping they could reunite for the final “Fast and Furious” film.

People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2016, already signed on to do another film with his “Hobbs” co-star Jason Statham, took umbrage to Diesel’s attention-grabby antics. In an interview with CNN, he said while he “would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful,” there was “no chance” he’d return.

Johnson also referred to Diesel’s public plea as a “manipulation.”

“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well of Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it,” he shared. “We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace.”

America’s most-followed man on social media originated the role of Hobbs in 2011′s “Fast Five,” returning in 2013′s “Fast & Furious 6″ and in 2019′s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”