Man, 70, rescued by Honolulu firefighters after striking head while hiking Makiki Valley Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 70-year-old man who was hiking on the Makiki Valley Trail when he fell and struck his head on Thursday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a call at 3:55 p.m. about an injured hiker and sent four units staffed with 12 personnel to assist the man.

After the first unit arrived at 4:05 p.m., HFD ascended the trail and made contact with the man while other firefighters simultaneously established a landing zone at nearby Archie Baker Park.

According to first responders who reached him about 30 minutes later, the man was hiking when he apparently tripped and struck his head.

Firefighters determined an air extraction was the best option and transported the man via HFD’s Air-1 to the landing zone at 5:40 p.m., where patient care was transferred to awaiting paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.