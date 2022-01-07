Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 3,586 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 3,586 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,101 fatalities and 134,442 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 829,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 57.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,387 new cases on Oahu, 286 on Hawaii island, 579 on Maui, 237 on Kauai, 20 on Molokai, 11 on Lanai and 66 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 34,373 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 1,605.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,343 have required hospitalizations, with 22 new hospitalizations reported today.

