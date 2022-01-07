Top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team beats Loyola Chicago

Hawaii dropped a set for the first time since last April, but still dominated Loyola Chicago in a men’s volleyball match tonight at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A gathering of 2,131 saw the preseason No. 1 and reigning national-champion Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 with their second win against the No. 7 Ramblers in three nights to start the 2022 campaign, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14.

Chaz Galloway led UH with four of his team-high 12 kills in the first set. In the second, Galloway had six more kills, and Guilherme Voss slammed home a Loyola over-pass to close it out.

Loyola went ahead 2-1 in the third set and never trailed.

The Warriors bounced back in the fourth with a boost from Spyros Chakas, who had not played in the first three sets. He contributed three kills, an ace and a block before Voss ended it with his ninth kill of an error-less match.

Dimitrios Mouchlias pounded 11 kills for Hawaii.

The Ramblers’ Parker Van Buren was match-high with 14, Colton Brooks had 11 and Cole Schlothauer added 10.

Before its loss in the third, UH had won 11 consecutive sets going back to last year when it swept UC Santa Barbara in the national semifinals and BYU in the final.

It was another hot serving match for the Warriors’ Jakob Telle, who notched three aces after a career-best six in Wednesday’s victory.