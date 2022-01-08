Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 4,204 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 4,204 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,102 fatalities and 138,646 cases.

The latest death was recorded on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 811 fatalities on Oahu, 155 on Hawaii island, 105 on Maui, 18 on Kauai, two on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is nearly 837,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 59.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,974 new cases on Oahu, 408 on Hawaii island, 564 on Maui, 185 on Kauai, 12 on Molokai, five on Lanai, and 56 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 98,601 on Oahu, 15,387 on Hawaii island, 14,925 on Maui, 5,087 on Kauai, 506 on Molokai, and 247 on Lanai. There are also 3,893 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 36,701 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,328.

By island, Oahu has 28,277 active cases, the Big Island has 3,019, Maui has 3,530, Kauai has 1,556, Molokai has 228, and Lanai has 91.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,018 and it’s seven-day average positivity rate is 20.3%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,224 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 22%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,581,609 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 9,279 from a day earlier.

Health officials say that 74.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 80.3% have received at least one dose, and 27% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,361 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,331 hospitalizations within the state, 4,072 have been on Oahu, 653 on Maui, 482 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

