Kauai road to close for construction at Koloa Elementary School

Sections of Paanau Road on Kauai will see lane closures starting Tuesday until the end of the month as a project to improve pedestrian access to Koloa Elementary School is completed.

The county Department of Public Works and Pacific Concrete Cutting and Coring announced the closures today and said improvements to Koloa Elementary School include new sidewalks, crosswalks and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps.

Work hours this week are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., although no road work will take place during peak traffic times for picking up and dropping off students. Occasional delays are expected, however.

The project is scheduled for completion in June.