Police look for culprit in Waianae stabbing

Honolulu police are looking for the assailant in the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man Friday afternoon at a park in Waianae.
Police said that at about 3:05 p.m., an unknown male stabbed another man, caused life-threatening injuries.
No further information was released.
