Police look for culprit in Waianae stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police look for culprit in Waianae stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are looking for the assailant in the attempted murder of a 21-year-old man Friday afternoon at a park in Waianae.

Police said that at about 3:05 p.m., an unknown male stabbed another man, caused life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

