Man, 27, airlifted by Honolulu firefighters after paraglider incident

Honolulu firefighters assisted a paraglider who apparently crashed on Kamehame Ridge in Hawaii Kai today.

According to HFD, six units staffed with 15 personnel were sent to an area below the Kamehame Ridge Trail after a 911 call was received at 12:19 p.m.

The first unit on scene established command at 12:36 p.m. and worked to secure a landing zone at Kamiloiki State Park.

Firefighters spotted the paraglider, a 27-year-old local male, about 100 feet below the trail and used HFD’s Air-1 to reach him.

After determining the man was uninjured, they airlifted him to the landing zone at 1:03 p.m.