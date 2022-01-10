comscore Police searching for suspect in Kalihi attempted murder case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police searching for suspect in Kalihi attempted murder case

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman sustained minor injuries in an alleged shooting in Kalihi Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of North Nimitz Highway just before 5:50 p.m.

Police said a male fired three rounds from a handgun toward a vehicle. One of the rounds hit a woman who sustained minor injuries.

Police said both vehicles fled the scene as the suspect in a silver sedan chased the victim’s vehicle.

There are no arrests as of this morning.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
4 men on small fishing boat run aground at Kihei Boat Ramp in large surf
Next Story
U.S. military tracking Russian military vessel near Hawaii

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up