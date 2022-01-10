Police searching for suspect in Kalihi attempted murder case

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman sustained minor injuries in an alleged shooting in Kalihi Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of North Nimitz Highway just before 5:50 p.m.

Police said a male fired three rounds from a handgun toward a vehicle. One of the rounds hit a woman who sustained minor injuries.

Police said both vehicles fled the scene as the suspect in a silver sedan chased the victim’s vehicle.

There are no arrests as of this morning.