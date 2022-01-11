Brown water advisory posted for Oahu’s shores

An islandwide brown water advisory that went into effect for Oahu on Dec. 30 was canceled today, more than a week after heavy rains saturated the state over New Year’s weekend.
However, a new brown water advisory has been issued for north, west and south shores of the island.
The advisory was prompted by recent heavy rainfall, which resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters, the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch said in a release.
“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” officials said.
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, but the public is urged to stay out if the water is brown.
For more information, visit eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb.
