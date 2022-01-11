Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off Alaska, does not pose tsunami threat to Hawaii

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 44 miles east-southeast of Nikolski, Alaska, early this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The temblor struck at 1:35 a.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 13.85 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said this morning in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.