Brown water advisory posted for Maui’s north shore

A brown water advisory has been issued for Maui following a recent swell that delivered high surf to north-facing shores across the state.

Maui’s north shore from Waihee to Maliko is the subject of a brown water advisory after high surf caused coastal waters to reach into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways.

“The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water,” the Department of Health Clean Water Branch said in a release.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by the runoff, but the public is urged to stay out of water that is brown.

For more information, visit eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb.