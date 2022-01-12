Honolulu police arrest man, 36, suspected of setting fire to Mililani apartment

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly setting a fire in an apartment in Mililani Monday night.
The fire broke out at a two-bedroom unit at at the Waipio Gardens apartment complex at 95-024 Waihau St. just after 7:15 p.m.
Honolulu firefighters responded and saw smoke emanating from the apartment on second floor, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Bystanders told fire crews a person evacuated the unit before crews arrived.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly before 7:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Investigators with the fire department determined the blaze was incendiary and that it originated in the living room.
According to police, the 36-year-old man returned to the scene hours later while fire investigators were there and admitted to starting the fire.
Officers arrested him at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree arson.
Damage is estimated at $85,000 to the structure and its contents.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.