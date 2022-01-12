Honolulu police arrest man, 36, suspected of setting fire to Mililani apartment

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly setting a fire in an apartment in Mililani Monday night.

The fire broke out at a two-bedroom unit at at the Waipio Gardens apartment complex at 95-024 Waihau St. just after 7:15 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters responded and saw smoke emanating from the apartment on second floor, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Bystanders told fire crews a person evacuated the unit before crews arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly before 7:40 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the fire department determined the blaze was incendiary and that it originated in the living room.

According to police, the 36-year-old man returned to the scene hours later while fire investigators were there and admitted to starting the fire.

Officers arrested him at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Damage is estimated at $85,000 to the structure and its contents.