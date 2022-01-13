Honolulu police investigating murder case in Waipahu after finding man, 47, with gunshot wounds

Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree murder case after finding a dead man in the Waipahu area with a gunshot wound this morning.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that police responded to a medical call for a 47-year-old victim at around 8 a.m. in the area. Police and personnel from the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services found a man at the scene with fatal traumatic injuries that were later determined to be gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made, and no additional information was provided.
