Repair crews continue work on water main break in Kakaako

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are conducting repairs to a 12-inch water main break in Kakaako.

The break that began Wednesday afternoon is on Ala Moana Boulevard fronting the plaza (Restaurant Row) before the Punchbowl Street intersection.

The following traffic modifications are in effect as crews continue repairs:

>> The far-right lane heading westbound on Ala Moana Blvd. remains closed, allowing for two lanes of traffic.

>> Punchbowl Street motorists cannot turn east onto Ala Moana Blvd.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

For more information, visit www.boardofwatersupply.com.