Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement issued today, Schatz said, “Earlier this week, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and asymptomatic. I have been following CDC guidelines and isolating at home. I am in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician, and expect to be back soon.”
He is the second member of Hawaii’s congressional delegation to contract COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele who is also fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot posted on social media on Dec. 26 that he experienced mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. In the post, Kahele said he is “grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaxxed & boosted.”
