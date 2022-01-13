comscore Woman, 18, seriously injured in Kaneohe hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 18, seriously injured in Kaneohe hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today

An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle hit her while she was crossing a street in Kaneohe Wednesday.

Police said the woman was crossing the street in the area of Kaneohe Bay Drive and Aumoku Street when she was struck by the motorcycle just before 6:40 a.m. The motorcyclist then fled the scene.

Police said the woman was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition. She was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Speed may have been a factor in the collision, police said.

