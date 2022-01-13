Bernardo da Silva posts double-double as Hawaii beats UC Irvine

Bernardo da Silva, in his second game after recovering from a hand injury, scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Hawaii men’s basketball team’s 72-56 victory over UC Irvine.
A crowd of 1,465 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 in the Big West and 6-5 overall. The Anteaters are 1-1 and 6-5.
JoVon McClanahan, who entered hitting 19% of 3s, came off the bench to drain four of five shots from behind the arc. McClanahan also added six assists, including a half-court pass to the corner pocket for Noel Coleman’s 3. Coleman finished with 16 points.
Collin Welp, UCI’s 6-9 forward, scored 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
The ’Bows are scheduled to play host to UC San Diego on Saturday night.
