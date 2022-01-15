Hawaii men’s basketball team routs UC San Diego

Jerome Desrosiers scored 18 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds to lead the University of Hawaii basketball team to a 79-56 rout of UC San Diego.

A crowd of 1,695 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-5 overall with their third win in a row over a Big West opponent. Because the Tritons are in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I, the game’s outcome does not count in league standings.

Junior Madut contributed 15 points for the ’Bows.

UH attempted only one free throw — Madut’s miss on an and-one situation — but hit 55.6% of its field-goal attempts, including 37.5% from 3-point range.