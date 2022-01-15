Hawaii men’s basketball team routs UC San Diego

Jerome Desrosiers scored 18 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds to lead the University of Hawaii basketball team to a 79-56 rout of UC San Diego.
A crowd of 1,695 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-5 overall with their third win in a row over a Big West opponent. Because the Tritons are in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I, the game’s outcome does not count in league standings.
Junior Madut contributed 15 points for the ’Bows.
UH attempted only one free throw — Madut’s miss on an and-one situation — but hit 55.6% of its field-goal attempts, including 37.5% from 3-point range.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.