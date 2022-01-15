comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team routs UC San Diego | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii men’s basketball team routs UC San Diego

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:19 pm
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Noel Coleman gets around UC San Diego guard Justin Pratt (12) and forward Francis Nwaokorie (35) during the first half.

    Hawaii guard Noel Coleman gets around UC San Diego guard Justin Pratt (12) and forward Francis Nwaokorie (35) during the first half.

Jerome Desrosiers scored 18 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds to lead the University of Hawaii basketball team to a 79-56 rout of UC San Diego.

A crowd of 1,695 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-5 overall with their third win in a row over a Big West opponent. Because the Tritons are in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I, the game’s outcome does not count in league standings.

Junior Madut contributed 15 points for the ’Bows.

UH attempted only one free throw — Madut’s miss on an and-one situation — but hit 55.6% of its field-goal attempts, including 37.5% from 3-point range.

