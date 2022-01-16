Honolulu firefighters battle 2-alarm structure fire in Wahiawa

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a large, two-story commercial building in Wahiawa overnight.

According to HFD, a 911 call was received at 3:13 a.m. for a structure fire at the intersection of North Cane Street and Kilani Avenue. Ten units staffed by 34 personnel responded, with the first firefighters arriving on scene just four minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the building. A vehicle outside the building had also caught on fire.

The fire was reported to be under control at 3:54 a.m. and was fully extinguished by 4:51 a.m.

HFD said 18 people were reportedly in the building and had evacuated safely with no injuries. It is unknown whether the building was equipped with working smoke alarms.

A fire investigator was also called to the scene to begin to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. No damage estimate was immediately available.