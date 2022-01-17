Hawaii sees 4,700 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 174,586

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 4,700 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 174,586 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,126.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 847,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 65.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,679 new cases on Oahu, 254 on Hawaii island, 495 on Maui, 181 on Kauai, 23 on Molokai, five on Lanai and 63 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 124,141 on Oahu, 18,415 on Hawaii island, 19,989 on Maui, 6,694 on Kauai, 681 on Molokai and 339 on Lanai. There are also 4,327 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

On Saturday, Hawaii health officials said the state’s electronic data collection system for cases has become so overwhelmed by the number of test results that it will stop processing negative test results beginning Sunday. The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, but the change means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate, officials said.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 50,944 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 2,095.

By island, Oahu has 37,177 active cases, the Big Island has 4,448, Maui has 6,480, Kauai has 2,398, Molokai has 287 and Lanai has 154.

The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,705X%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,690, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,641,397 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 10,586 from Friday.

Health officials say that 75.2% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, 81% have received at least one dose, and 30% have received a third dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,434 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-one hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,403 hospitalizations within the state, 4,126 have been on Oahu, 661 on Maui, 492 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

