Corrections

>> The caption for a photograph on Page B2 Wednesday mistakenly stated the rebuilt two-story home on the Ewa side of 3015 Hibiscus Drive was where Lois Cain and two police officers were killed by Jaroslav Hanel. The officers, Cain and Hanel died at Cain’s home, 3015 Hibiscus Drive.