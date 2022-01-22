Honolulu police investigating 2 armed robberies

Two people on Oahu were victimized in separate robberies involving suspects with weapons Friday evening, Honolulu police have reported.
The first robbery took place at around 6:45 p.m. in the Kapahulu area. The suspect, an unidentified male, entered a retail phone store with a handgun and demanded several “electronic devices” from a 26-year-old man inside.
The suspect fled the scene, the Honolulu Police Department said.
Later, at around 11:20 p.m. in the Honolulu area, police reported another incident involving a weapon.
The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was walking down the stairs of her apartment building when multiple suspects approached her. One of the suspects brandished a “dangerous instrument” and took the woman’s purse before fleeing.
The suspects in both first-degree robbery cases have yet to be located or arrested, HPD said.
No additional information was provided.
