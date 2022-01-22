Family members fight fire with garden hose in Holualoa

Two members of a family tried to douse the fire with a garden hose this morning at a house fire in Holualoa on Hawaii island.

The Hawaii County Fire Department sent three units to One Road this morning after a 7:37 a.m. call.

The first unit arrived at 7:47 a.m. and found heavy smoke emanating from the eaves on three sides of the 900-square-foot single story home.

Firefighters escorted out the two people who were trying to extinguish the fire with a hose.

They brought the fire under control at 7:54 a.m., and it was extinguished at 8:28 a.m.

All residents were accounted for, the fire department said in a report.

Fire crews attacked the fire and managed to contain it to a single room.

Firefighters used fans to ventilate the house.

No one was injured.