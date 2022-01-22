Family members fight fire with garden hose in Holualoa

Two members of a family tried to douse the fire with a garden hose this morning at a house fire in Holualoa on Hawaii island.
The Hawaii County Fire Department sent three units to One Road this morning after a 7:37 a.m. call.
The first unit arrived at 7:47 a.m. and found heavy smoke emanating from the eaves on three sides of the 900-square-foot single story home.
Firefighters escorted out the two people who were trying to extinguish the fire with a hose.
They brought the fire under control at 7:54 a.m., and it was extinguished at 8:28 a.m.
All residents were accounted for, the fire department said in a report.
Fire crews attacked the fire and managed to contain it to a single room.
Firefighters used fans to ventilate the house.
No one was injured.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.