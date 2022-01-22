Firefighters put out 2 fires on west side of Hawaii island

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished two fires that fully engulfed residential homes on the west side of Hawaii island Friday afternoon.

Hawaii Fire Department units responded to the first fire at 81-6597 Mamalahoa Highway in the Captain Cook area at around 2:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story, single-family residence on fire.

There were no occupants inside and firefighters were able to put the fire out at around 3:30 p.m. Two neighboring houses threatened by the fire were mostly undamaged.

The fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damages.

Fire personnel were alerted to a second fire at 76-0176 Royal Poinciana Drive near the Kailua-Kona area at around 3:30 p.m., and firefighters were able to put out the blaze at around 6:30 p.m.

The occupants of the house had evacuated and were all accounted for as firefighters handled the fire. The occupants were able to stay at a neighbor’s house.

Damages done to the building were estimated at $400,000.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of either fire.